JACKMAN — The Knights of Columbus Council 2392 provides a monthly luncheon by donations only each month and ended the year with a festive event for the older citizens of the Moose River Valley with their December luncheon.

In attendance were 48 people who enjoyed a ham dinner, a visit from Santa, festive music and lots of gifts.

The luncheons provide time and space for folks to have a good meal, socialize and check in on the well being of each other. The doors open early for folks who would like to play cards or a board game. Several came early and enjoyed playing the card game 3/13.

If any organization or business is interested in hosting a luncheon, contact Denise Plante at 668-9554 or [email protected]. The goal is to have a luncheon every Wednesday of the year.

