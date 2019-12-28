FAYETTE — The next Keep Me Warm supper is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Fayette School, 2023 Main St.
The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
Serving will be provided by Fayette Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. The event also will include raffles and music.
Those who can make a casserole or dessert are asked to call 685-3886 or 685-4138.
