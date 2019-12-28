JACKSON, Tenn. — Jessica Newendyke, of Litchfield, was one of 288 students to graduate Dec. 14 from Union University during fall commencement services of the 195th graduating class at West Jackson Baptist Church.

Newendyke was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art.

Newendyke also was one of 435 students to be named 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Union University.

Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

