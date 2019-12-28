MONMOUTH — Gabe Martin scored 17 points to lead the Monmouth boys basketball team to a 66-40 win over Carrabec in Mountain Valley Conference action Saturday.

Brock Bates added 16 points for the Mustangs, who improved to 4-1.

Luke Carey scored 15 points for the Cobras (1-7), while Hunter Tewksbury added 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 47, RICHMOND 42: Jalyn Stacey’s 11 points and Emma Hartford’s 10 led the Hawks in Richmond.

Kylie Day added nine points for Scope Valley (4-2), while Riley Vacchiano chipped in eight.

Bryanne Lancaster had 12 points for Richmond (1-5).

TEMPLE 38, VINALHAVEN 28: The Bereans used an 18-point fourth quarter to pull away for the victory on Vinalhaven.

Hannah Hubbard led all scorers with 19 points for Temple (3-2) while Ella Baker added 11.

Vinalhaven (1-7) was led by Shyanne Warren with nine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: