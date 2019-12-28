OAKLAND – Brian Lee Michaud, 56, of Oakland passed away suddenly while working, on Dec. 16, 2019.

Brian was born on March 18, 1963, in at Fort Campbell, Ky., the son of Dora and Charles H. Michaud Jr.

Brian graduated from Stearns High School in Millinocket in 1981. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country with pride. Love of country topped his priority list.

Brian was passive, sweet, funny, and giving. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic and the fact he could fix anything. He was always there to lend a hand for anyone. He was happy to be known as a “red neck” and a proud Trump supporter. Brian was a delivery assistant at NRF in Augusta at the time of his death.

Brian was especially proud of his son, Joshua Michaud, for his service in the United States Army and carrying on the family tradition of serving his country. He was looking forward to spending time with him over the holidays.

Brian enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, wrestling with Josh and cousin, Mikey, and spending time with friends and his dogs.

Brian was predeceased by his father, Charles H. Michaud Jr. on Aug. 12, 2006.

Brian is survived by his son Joshua Michaud of Tampa, Fla.; mother. Dora Michaud of Oakland; sister, Andrea Stevens of Alaska, brothers, Charles Stevens of Arizona and Ed Stevens of Idaho; his girlfriend, Beckey Washburn of Oakland; uncles, Maynard, Michael and Terry Michaud; also cousins, Beth Michaud-Tillson who was like his little sister, special cousins, Mikey, Luigi and Jason Michaud, Vina Walker and Digna Cournoyer; as well as best friend, Richard Grandmaison; and many aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at VFW Post 1285, 51 Water St., Waterville, 1 to 4 p.m., Words of Remembrance at 2 p.m. Family burial will be at a later date.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the

Maine Veterans Home

310 Cony Road

Augusta, ME 04330

in memory of Brian Michaud. Please note on the memo line “activities.”

