OAKLAND – Curtis A. Mueller, 64, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019. He was born on Feb. 8, 1955, in St. Louis, Mo., to Arnold and Gladys Mueller.

Curt attended Lutheran High School North in St. Louis and Southwestern Missouri State University before completing a bachelor’s degree at Utah State University. For over 30 years, he owned and operated an independent claim adjusting company based in central Maine.

Curt loved the Lord and His Word, and it thrilled him to play bluegrass and gospel music at local churches and nursing homes. For many years, he played the banjo with his family in a band that performed throughout the country.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, exploring his beloved Maine, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents, Arnold and Gladys; brothers, Greg and Dan; children, Tom, Annah, Bob, Laura, Sarah, John, and George; and four grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Cancer Care of Maine and Northern Lights Hospice for their compassionate care.

Per Curt’s wishes, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to First Choice Pregnancy Center in Waterville, Maine.

