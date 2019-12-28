WEST GARDINER – Loren C. Hustus, 69, passed away on Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at his home in West Gardiner.

Loren was born in Gardiner May 30, 1950, the son of Leo E. Hustus and Lucille C. Hustus.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Richard and Lance Hustus, sisters, Dorothea Piper, Althea Hawes, baby Lucille Hustus and twin, Lorraine Woitunski.

Loren is survived by brothers, Leo Hustus, Lawrence Hustus and his wife Pat, sisters, LoisAnn Gordon, Louise Heath, Lucinda Lemar, Linda Lemar and her husband Joe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Hustus) Burns of Boothbay; three grandchildren, Claudia, Michael, and Amber; and eight great-grandchildren; daughter, Harleyanne Hustus of South Portland; and former wife, Donna Brown of Florida.

Loren was a paratrooper in Vietnam and a proud veteran. He was a talented carpenter and artist who could make beautiful things with wood. He planted a big garden every year and would share the bounty with friends and family. He loved hunting, fishing, and telling a great story, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was sentimental and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed and remembered with a smile.

Obituary submitted by his loving brothers and sisters.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

