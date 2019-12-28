A Windham man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Saturday caused by speed and icy conditions, police said.

Matthew Lougee, 32, was traveling north on Raymond Hill Road in Raymond around midnight when he failed to negotiate a turn in the road and struck a tree head-on, said Sgt. Marc Marion of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was in the area of Naomi Road.

Lougee was unresponsive at the scene and had to be extricated from his SUV, a 2000 Chevy Blazer, by Raymond Fire & Rescue.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Marion said speed and icy conditions were factors in the crash.

Freezing rain contributed to several crashes and slide-offs throughout central and southern Maine on Friday. In one instance, a NorthStar Ambulance driver in Farmington lost control while trying to respond to a single-vehicle crash and hit a utility pole, trapping rescue personnel inside the ambulance.

More bad weather is expected Sunday through Tuesday, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in central and southern Maine from Sunday night into Monday, followed by additional snowfall or a mix of snow and rain on Tuesday.

