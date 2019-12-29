LEWISTON — Calling all David Bowie fans. And artists.

And David Bowie artists.

If you want to immortalize the singer/songwriter/actor, Quiet City Books wants to hear from you.

“When David died in 2016, it was a strange dose of reality for a public figure who was just so otherworldly and beyond human,” said Quiet City Books owner Courtney Schlachter, who fell in love with Bowie when she was 5 and saw him in the movie ‘Labyrinth.’

“I held the first art tribute just a few months after his death that year, and again two years later. It’s been two years again, so it’s time to devote some space and energy to all that David Bowie has been and done in his life.”

The Lewiston bookstore will host an art tribute to Bowie next month. It is accepting submissions through Jan. 18.

The rules: No light or music displays. All pieces must be able to hang on the wall or stand on a table. And all art must represent Bowie in some way, whether that is his likeness, his music, his film roles or something else.

Past submissions have included mixed media artwork, oil and acrylic paintings, photography and kids T-shirts. Two of Schlachter’s personal favorites: a bold mixed media painting of Jareth from “Labyrinth” by Maine artist Clint Pettingill of C.P. Sketch and a triptych of three of Bowie’s stage personas by local artist Kate Cargile.

“The first tribute had a bit more of a somber tone because it was so near his death. At the 2018 tribute, I felt like the artists were in celebration mode as opposed to mourning, so there was more color and playfulness in the artwork,” Schlachter said.

“I want to see more of that celebratory artwork around his lyrics, personas, and acting roles for the old fans, and to introduce David Bowie to a new generation of fans of any age.”

Schlachter’s own 12-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter are already big fans. Both made artwork for past Bowie tribute events.

Submissions can be sent to [email protected] until 5 p.m. on Jan. 18. Artwork must be completed at time of submission. The art tribute will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Quiet City Books, 97 Lisbon St.

But why Bowie?

“My favorite thing about David Bowie is probably how unconventional he was, from the concepts in his music, to his ever-evolving style, to his range of talents in music and acting,” Schlachter said. “To me, he is hypnotic and ethereal, and that really sparks the imagination and shows people that being weird and creative are qualities to really dig into and explore.”

