The Maine Community Foundation now has funds for all 16 Maine counties with the addition of the Kennebec County Fund, a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities. A anonymous family has pledged $250,000 to match all contributions to the fund in 2019 and 2020, according to a news release from the foundation.

A steering committee of community leaders in Kennebec County launched efforts last year to create a fund for the future. “This effort is bringing the county together – from Waterville to Gardiner, from Wayne to Unity — to address the needs of the region, inspire philanthropy in Kennebec County, and strengthen nonprofit organizations that are helping to build communities,” said Wick Johnson, member of MaineCF’s Kennebec County Steering Committee, according to the release.

A committee of local leaders will review Community Building Grant Program applications from Kennebec County’s nonprofit organizations. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15. For application and guidelines, visit mainecf.org.

MaineCF began its County and Regional Fund Program in 1986. The county funds are built through donations from the community. Those who would like more information about the Kennebec County Fund can contact Vice President for Philanthropy Laura Young at 877-700-6800 or by email at [email protected].

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit the foundation’s website.

