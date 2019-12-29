AUGUSTA – Elizabeth (Clough) P. Hodson, 93, was taken to Heaven by the angels on Nov. 16, 2019 at Maine General Rehabilitation & Nursing Care at Glenridge Drive with her grandniece Kimberly Weeks by her side.

Beth was born on Sept. 25, 1926, the daughter of George and Edith (Blanchard) Clough of Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Gorham Teaching School and taught second grade in Gorham in Maine. She graduated from Farmington State Teachers College and taught in schools in Connecticut. When she retired she moved back to Winthrop and Augusta.

She served the Lord dutifully volunteering with Sunday schools and Vacation Bible Schools both in Maine and in Connecticut. Elizabeth dearly admired children and helped them learn about the Lord that she dearly loved. Elizabeth was the leader in a singing group called the Sunshine Singers and sang at Graybirch nursing facility. Betty volunteered her time and voice to many veterans at the Veterans Center and the Cohen Center where she and a group of singers would go to sing to them to lift their spirits for as long as she was able too. Elizabeth enjoyed listening to gospel music and going to churches, her favorite was Dunn’s Corner Baptist Church where all her family went.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents George and Edith Clough; her brothers and sisters, Leone, Ardis, Alma, Winnie, Clyde, Scott, Carroll, Ralph and Archie. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Phelps and her second husband Harry Hodson.

She is survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

