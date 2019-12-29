SKOWHEGAN – Ellen H. Gould, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born May 2, 1942, in Rhode Island, to Benjamin F. and Ellen (Sweet) Hull.

She married James R. Gould on Feb. 14, 1974. She worked as a secretary and retired from PCHS in 2004 where she nurtured many students along their journeys. Ellie truly loved simple pleasures such as feeding the wildlife and not so simple honors such as rescuing as many animals as she could.

Ellie is survived by her two daughters, Holly and Heather, sons-in-law, Josh Drennen and Anthony Licata; two grandchildren, Bay and Jonas; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents; and four siblings: sister, Lucille Conlon, brothers, Robert, Philip and John Hull.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Ellie touched are asked to reminisce, grieve, and support each other in the simple things you do. Plant a flower, feed a stray cat, or watch birds.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous