LITCHFIELD – Malcolm Carl Harvey, 92, of Litchfield, died Thursday Dec. 26, 2019.

Malcolm was raised and worked on the family dairy farm until the age of 18 when he left to join the US Navy. From basic training he was sent to Germany where he participated in the Berlin Airlift helping to rebuild Berlin after the war.

Malcolm married Grace Carver in 1951 and together they raised three children while he continued to serve his nation. Malcolm loved to fly. He had many adventures during his service including watching from his plane the Russian ship carrying missiles on its deck headed for Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Malcolm served 21 years of active duty until retiring in 1967.

Upon his retirement from the Navy he returned to the family farm to work as herdsman until the farm was sold. He worked on the Poland’s Dairy Farm and drove autos for Port City. Malcolm finally retired at the age of 83 to care for his wife of 58 years until her death.

During his lifetime Malcolm remained a devoted Patriot and was an active member of the American Legion where he twice served as Post Commander. Malcolm was also a member of the Mason’s where he was appointed Outstanding Mason for 1985-1986 and 1995. Malcolm also served his community as a member of the Litchfield Plains Cemetery committee. He loved the Litchfield Fair and could be seen there or at the Country Store selling raffle tickets for the American Legion.

He was predeceased by his parents; his grandson James; his wife, Grace; his daughter, Diane; and his three brothers, Richard, Eldon and Merrill.

Malcolm is survived by his daughter Patty Blake of Litchfield, his son Robert Harvey of Whitefield; his exceptional grandchildren Sarah Murphy of Augusta, and Stacey Ricker of West Gardiner. Malcolm is also survived by numerous other grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other members of his large extended family. He loved his family and served as a loving and generous role model and family leader throughout his lifetime.

