RANDOLPH – Marilyn Dickinson, aka Lynn to her friends and “Nana” to her grandchildren, passed away on Christmas Day, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on June 17, 1922 in Presque Isle, the daughter of Fredrick and Daisy (Jenkins) Ireland.

She grew up in Pittston where she met her first husband, Louis Williams, and together they raised four children. Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker. She loved to entertain, and her home was always a center of gatherings with friends and neighbors. She loved to travel, and enjoyed many years wintering in Florida. Marilyn enjoyed any kind of social occasion–eating out and attending dances were among her favorites, and she met her second husband, Earl Dickinson, at one of those dances.

She was predeceased by her parents; first husband Louis Williams, second husband Earl Dickinson; and her eldest son, Louis F. Williams.

Marilyn is survived by her three remaining children, Cheryl Warren, Brian Williams, and Barry Williams, and their spouses; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will take place in the spring at the Whitefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolence, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the Obituary page of Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous