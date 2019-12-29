WILLIAMSBURG – Richard Marshall Ludwig, of Williamsburg, Va., 88, died Dec. 19, 2019. He was the son of Edward Ingraham and Florence Marshall Ludwig, both deceased. A native of Gardiner, he was a chemical engineering graduate of the University of Maine. He pursued a career in the pulp and paper industry prior to his retirement in 1993 from International Paper Co., where he had been vice president of engineering and logistics. Before that, he had been a long-time executive with Hammermill Paper Co. of Erie, Pa., until the merger of that firm with International Paper in 1986.

Mr. Ludwig, a life-long Episcopalian, was most recently a member of Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg. He was active in the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI), having served as a national director, was elected a TAPPI Fellow, and was the recipient of a Leadership and Service Award by that organization.

He was also a former president of the Board of the Erie (Pa.) Philharmonic Orchestra.

He was the former chairman of the Membership and Gifts and Bequests Committees of the University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and had been director of the Colonial Capital Branch of the Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities (A.P.V.A.) in Williamsburg. A history buff, he was a volunteer interpreter at Colonial National Historic Park in Yorktown, Va., Historic Jamestown for Preservation Virginia, and a concert usher and historic guide at Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg. He was a member and treasurer of the residents council and president of the computer club at Williamsburg Landing, Inc., the retirement community where he and his wife Margery had lived since 2004.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Margery Carter Williams Ludwig; three daughters, Madge Ludwig of Centre Hall, Pa., Helen Nelson Ludwig and her fiancé, Stephen Spence of Charlottesville, Va., and Elizabeth Marshall Ludwig Radovsky of Mechanicsville, Va.; three granddaughters, Ariana Moussavi, Jamie Marshall Williams, and Sarah and her husband Viktor Osipov; as well as two great-grandchildren, Olivia Ariana Ludwig and Dylan Carter Ludwig; two sisters Mary Ludwig DeBoer of Lacey, Wash., and Helen Ludwig Jiracek of St. Michael, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews. A brother, Edward Arthur Ludwig, and his wife, Nancy Loomis Schneller Ludwig, of Thomaston, died in 2018. Richard was greatly loved by them all.

No memorial service will be held, with burial at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Va. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Scholarship Fund

5737 Jenness Hall

Orono, ME 04469-5737

or to the

Williamsburg Landing, Inc. Benevolence Fund

contact Sally P. Wolfe at

[email protected]

landing.com

or call at 757-253-0303.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous