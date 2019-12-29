WINTHROP/READFIELD – Stephen L. Huff, 73, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital at Togus.He was born in Milo Sept. 11, 1946, the second son of Clyde and Ella (King) Huff. He attended Foxcroft Academy prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force at age 17.Steve proudly and faithfully served his nation for 20 years. After retiring from military service, he moved his family to Winthrop. He later became a Veterans Benefits Counselor with the State of Maine where he was able to assist his fellow veterans.Steve enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: family, music, cooking, and going to camp. He will be deeply missedSteve was predeceased by his parents; older brother, Clyde Huff, Jr.; and his grandson, “Ricky” Gibson.Steve is survived by his wife, Linda, of 54 years; his children, Adam Huff and his wife Carrie and Lisa Gibson and her husband Rick; and grandchildren, Jake Gibson, Sierra, Logan, Landen and Bailey Huff.A memorial service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

