ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H youth development program staff were recently honored by the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents as Northeast regional and national winners of the Diversity & Inclusion: Expanding the 4-H Audience Award and the Excellence in After School Programming Award.

UMaine Extension staff honored at the NAE4-HA conference, held Nov. 7 in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, were Extension 4-H professor Kristy Ouellette, of Litchfield; Extension 4-H assistant professor Mitchell Mason, of Portland; Extension 4-H Community Central program coordinator Laura Personette, of Topsham; Extension 4-H science professional Sarah Sparks, of New Gloucester; and community partners Lewiston Housing Authority, Lewiston 21st Century Learning Program at McMahon School and Portland Housing Authority.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: