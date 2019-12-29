Earl and Carol Lawrence of Benton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married December 19, 1959 in Fairfield, Maine.
Carol was employed by Winslow Insurance until her retirement. Earl was employed by Maine School Administrative District 3 until his retirement.
The couple have 2 children, Roy Lawrence from Benton and Lisa Letourneau of Knox, 6 grandchildren and 10 great children with number 11 on the way! And many other children, grandchildren, great grandchildren who may not be biological, but are still loved as family!
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
5 stabbed at rabbi’s house on Hanukkah; suspect in custody
-
Celebrations
Wedding Anniversary
-
Columnists
Carl P. Leubsdorf: An early forecast for 2020
-
Editorials
View from Away: Do Democrats want successful people in their party anymore?
-
Columnists
Gina Barreca: Vintage 2020 is delicious already