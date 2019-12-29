Earl and Carol Lawrence of Benton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married December 19, 1959 in Fairfield, Maine.

Carol was employed by Winslow Insurance until her retirement. Earl was employed by Maine School Administrative District 3 until his retirement.

The couple have 2 children, Roy Lawrence from Benton and Lisa Letourneau of Knox, 6 grandchildren and 10 great children with number 11 on the way! And many other children, grandchildren, great grandchildren who may not be biological, but are still loved as family!

