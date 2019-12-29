The Wilton CareerCenter has announced the following January sessions will be held at the center at 865 U.S. Route 2 in East Wilton:

• MEOC-101-Essentials of College Planning will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 22.

This workshop will introduce people to educational opportunities in general and MEOC services in particular. This interactive workshop touches on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career and study skills. The Financial Aid portion of this workshop will provide an overview of financial basics and the completion of the Free Application of Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

For workshop details and registration, call 800-281-3703.

• Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

This is an orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the first Friday of the month. Service providers also are welcome to attend. Registration not required.

• Small Business Trainings will be offered by the Small Business Administration.

Three different workshops will be held, “Starting Your Own Small Business” “Access to Capital” and “Federal and State Resources for Small Business.” Most of these workshops are two hours long.

For more information, call Bill Card at 622-8555.

For more information about the center or to set up an appointment, call 645-5800, toll free 800-982-4311, TTY: Maine Relay 711. These workshops are at no cost to the public. All workshops begin promptly at listed times.

CareerCenter partners include WMCA CareerCenter Services and Maine Department of Labor. It is an equal opportunity provider. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

