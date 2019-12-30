Police identify couple in Gardiner murder-suicide related to Sidney house fire Authorities say Kenneth Bryant shot and killed Autumn Bryant before turning a gun on himself at a residence on Fairview Street in Gardiner.

Saco woman, 22, identified as wrong-way driver killed in Augusta I-95 crash Sierra Prescott died instantly in the Saturday night crash, which resulted in critical injuries for a passenger in another vehicle, police said.

Police investigate 2 deaths at apartment in Augusta Augusta and Maine State Police were called to an apartment building on Northern Avenue, where the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered.

Waterville police seize drugs, make arrests in two separate busts over weekend Police arrested four people at a local hotel Friday and Saturday, seizing fentanyl and crack and handing two 17-year-old girls from out-of-state over to DHHS to be sent home to their parents.

Six arrested on drug charges after Waterville police raid Waterville police and six other law enforcement agencies seized about 2.29 ounces of drugs Friday morning during searches at 13 Gray St., Apartment 1; 5 Gray Ave., Apartment 1; and 45 Summer St., Apartment 3.

Body identified as missing Waterville woman; boyfriend charged with murder Family and friends of Melissa Sousa, 29, say her boyfriend and the father of their children, Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, was mentally unstable and could not take knowing she was leaving him.

Fire captain killed, 6 other firefighters injured in propane explosion in Farmington A maintenance worker, who was also seriously injured, is credited with getting several people to safety just before the blast, which also destroyed 11 mobile homes.

Four arrested during Friday morning drug bust in Waterville Inside the apartment at 24 1/2 Gold Street, police found 4.3 grams of Fentanyl, 5.3 grams of crack cocaine, more than two pounds of marijuana and approximately $1,000 in cash.