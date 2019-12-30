Authorities say Kenneth Bryant shot and killed Autumn Bryant before turning a gun on himself at a residence on Fairview Street in Gardiner.
Sierra Prescott died instantly in the Saturday night crash, which resulted in critical injuries for a passenger in another vehicle, police said.
A head-on accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car was reported about 1:30 pm Tuesday.
Augusta and Maine State Police were called to an apartment building on Northern Avenue, where the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered.
Police arrested four people at a local hotel Friday and Saturday, seizing fentanyl and crack and handing two 17-year-old girls from out-of-state over to DHHS to be sent home to their parents.
Waterville police and six other law enforcement agencies seized about 2.29 ounces of drugs Friday morning during searches at 13 Gray St., Apartment 1; 5 Gray Ave., Apartment 1; and 45 Summer St., Apartment 3.
Family and friends of Melissa Sousa, 29, say her boyfriend and the father of their children, Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, was mentally unstable and could not take knowing she was leaving him.
A maintenance worker, who was also seriously injured, is credited with getting several people to safety just before the blast, which also destroyed 11 mobile homes.
Inside the apartment at 24 1/2 Gold Street, police found 4.3 grams of Fentanyl, 5.3 grams of crack cocaine, more than two pounds of marijuana and approximately $1,000 in cash.
Augusta and state police are investigating the death of the woman in an apartment at 37 Water St.