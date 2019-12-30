Fuel tanker explodes after Belgrade crash, injuring 2 A portion of Route 27 in Belgrade was closed following the crash, which involved a tanker truck hauling No. 2 fuel oil, officials said.

Belgrade postal workers praised for pulling driver from burning tanker truck The rig erupted in a wall of flames less than a minute after the rescue occurred.

After honors, Belgrade man reflects on rescue of driver of flaming tanker truck Carrier Nicholas Claudel does not consider himself a hero: ‘I look at myself as a servant;' he and Joseph Arsenault Jr. have been honored multiple times for their Jan. 2 actions.

Kennebec County justice system reforming bail, mental health, drug treatment Three initiatives seek to reduce the amount of time poor or mentally ill people spend in custody before they're convicted.

No accidents but parking a concern since Augusta downtown traffic went two-way The traffic flow in downtown Augusta, converted this summer to two-way traffic after being one-way for 75 years, is getting mixed reviews so far.

Finishing touches on roadwork begin in downtown Hallowell Maine Department of Transportation officials say Water Street, between Temple Street and the railroad trestle, will be paved by May 24.

Hallowell councilors approve sidewalk by Lucky Garden, regardless of rocks City Councilors voted 5-1 to execute new plans for a sidewalk, requiring controversial boulders to move aside.

Augusta woman uses highly visible signs in ‘last-ditch effort’ to find new kidney Krystal Reardon, 44, who has been on dialysis for eight months, is appealing for "a life-saving transplant" even as she's on a waiting list.

Augusta woman who found kidney donor makes signs for other Mainers who need transplants Krystal Reardon, 44, who used signs last fall to help her find a kidney donor, is now using similar efforts to seek help for others.

Cyberattack hits Augusta municipal operations; City Center closed Officials say a nasty, intentionally deployed virus shut down public safety computers and made the city's entire network unusable, but the phone system and public safety radio system were not affected.

Augusta cyber-attacker sought more than $100,000 in ransom City officials, rather than pay off the apparent creator of malicious software that froze up the city's computer network and forced Augusta City Center to close April 18, instead pulled the plug and rebuilt its network from backup data.

Augusta officials say they’ve gotten rid of ‘vindictive’ software that shut down city computer network Police Department computers are back up and running, City Center is expected to reopen Monday, and Hatch Hill landfill and Augusta Civic Center regained the ability to take credit card payments, just in time for the Kora Shrine Circus on Friday.

Police continue to investigate Richmond man’s death Andrew Sherman, 48, whose death is considered suspicious by police, was known locally as friendly and smart.

State police continue investigating Richmond homicide Authorities said Friday there were no updates three weeks after police discovered Andrew Sherman's death and 10 days after the death was classified as a homicide.

Missing Richmond woman struggled with mental health, substance abuse A search for details of the life of Anneliese Heinig, the missing mother of two from Richmond, reveal a woman who is loved by family and friends but who also has struggled and had a history of conflict involving law enforcement.

Police: Charges pending in crash that killed Litchfield couple A Maine State Police spokeswoman says charges are pending against a driver whose vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline before striking and killing two people Saturday night.

Police: Driver in Litchfield double fatality had blood alcohol level twice the legal limit Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield, facing two felony counts of manslaughter and one count of criminal aggravated operating under the influence.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley launches community fundraising for new complex With a ground breaking planned for April, officials at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley aim to raise the remaining $3 million to pay for the new, larger facility in Gardiner.

Former Augusta mayor and philanthropist John Bridge dies Bridge, longtime owner and president of construction company Bridgecorp, led and funded efforts to build the Kennebec Valley YMCA and encouraged philanthropy in others by giving himself.

Hearing weighs competency of accused child rapist Testimony, including in-depth discussion about how difficult it is to play the card game pinochle, wraps up in a new competency hearing for Eric Bard, a Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl.

Sidney man gets 50 years in prison for sexual assaults on 4-year-old Eric L. Bard, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges about a year ago and a judge on Friday agreed with the state's recommendation for prison time.

Sidney man convicted of child rape wins new trial An appeals court has found that Eric Bard's rights were violated when a judge discussed the case with the prosecutor without the defense present.

Judge’s susceptibility to disciplinary action like Kennebec County DA’s unclear An official from the Judicial Responsibility and Disability Committee said the process for disciplining judges is largely confidential, while it is public for lawyers.

Teen pleads guilty to murdering Litchfield woman, sentenced to 28 years William Smith pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Kimberly Mironovas last year in Litchfield.

One of three teens connected to Litchfield slaying pleads guilty The 14-year-old from Ashland, Massachusetts, was committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until he is 21 years old.

Former treasurer pleads guilty to Litchfield Fair theft, to serve 18 months in jail Ryan Beaudette, who admitted to stealing $150,000 from the Litchfield Farmers' Club, has repaid some of that and was ordered to make effort to pay $129,000 in restitution as part of his probation conditions.

Augusta man sentenced to two years on child porn charges Convicted sex offender Robert L. Robinson III drew complaints from area parents last year about him photographing young girls in public.