Officials say a nasty, intentionally deployed virus shut down public safety computers and made the city's entire network unusable, but the phone system and public safety radio system were not affected.
City officials, rather than pay off the apparent creator of malicious software that froze up the city's computer network and forced Augusta City Center to close April 18, instead pulled the plug and rebuilt its network from backup data.
Police Department computers are back up and running, City Center is expected to reopen Monday, and Hatch Hill landfill and Augusta Civic Center regained the ability to take credit card payments, just in time for the Kora Shrine Circus on Friday.
A search for details of the life of Anneliese Heinig, the missing mother of two from Richmond, reveal a woman who is loved by family and friends but who also has struggled and had a history of conflict involving law enforcement.
Testimony, including in-depth discussion about how difficult it is to play the card game pinochle, wraps up in a new competency hearing for Eric Bard, a Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl.
Ryan Beaudette, who admitted to stealing $150,000 from the Litchfield Farmers' Club, has repaid some of that and was ordered to make effort to pay $129,000 in restitution as part of his probation conditions.