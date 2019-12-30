OAKLAND — Jordan Devine went off in the third quarter, and the timing couldn’t have been better for the Messalonskee girls basketball team.

Devine scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the period, allowing the Eagles to take command of a game that was tied at halftime and come away with a 61-47 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory over previously undefeated Gardiner.

Messalonskee improved to 4-3. The Tigers fell to 6-1.

Devine’s hot quarter helped Messalonskee outscore Gardiner 23-13 in the third after the teams had worked to a 25-25 tie through two quarters. Bri Benecke added 11 points and seven assists, while Devine had seven rebounds and Gabrielle Wener totaled nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Bailey Poore scored 17 points to lead the Tigers while grabbing 12 rebounds, and Lizzy Gruber scored 10 with 17 rebounds. Jaycie Stevens scored nine on a trio of 3-pointers.

WATERVILLE 52, BELFAST 23: Sadie Garling hit five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points, leading the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B victory in Waterville.

Kali Thompson and Lindsay Given added seven points apiece for Waterville (6-1), with Given adding seven rebounds, while Paige St. Pierre had six assists.

Grace Fitzjurls had 14 points for the Lions (0-6).

ERSKINE 55, BREWER 28: Jordan Linscott’s 21 points led the Eagles (4-2) to a KVAC A victory in South China.

Emily Clark scored 12 points for Erskine, and Joanna Linscott scored nine.

Brooke Merrow and Janessa Bishop had seven points apiece for the Witches (1-6).

MADISON 56, MT. ABRAM 32: Emily Edgerly’s 20 points guided the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference victory in Madison.

Katie Worthen had 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), while Brooke McKenney (12 rebounds) and Abi Spaulding (10) reached double figures on the glass.

Maddie Phelps’s eight points led the Roadrunners (2-4).

WINSLOW 51, MCI 26: Silver Clukey scored 15 points and Bodhi Littlefield had 10 for the Black Raiders (5-2), who rolled to the KVAC B victory in Pittsfield.

Grace Smith added eight points for Winslow.

Leah Bussell scored eight points and Jillian Frost had six for MCI (2-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

BREWER 71, ERSKINE 44: Aaron Newcomb scored 26 points to lead the Witches to the KVAC victory in Brewer.

Newcomb hit five 3-pointers during the afternoon, while Trevor Pearson added 16 points for Brewer (4-3) and Brady Saunders scored nine.

Nick Hayden had 11 points for the Eagles (0-6), while Jakob Mills scored nine and Matthew Stultz scored eight. Nick Barber added six points and nine rebounds.

MT. BLUE 64, NOKOMIS 45: Hunter Meeks’s 18 points led the Cougars to the KVAC victory in Farmington.

Jacob Farmham added 17 points, five steals and five assists for Mt. Blue (3-4). Dawson Black had 11 points, while Mt. Blue recorded 26 steals.

Connor Marquis and Hunter Flagg each had eight points for Nokomis (1-6).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 56, LAWRENCE 49: Trevor Brown, one of the three Medomak Valley players in double figures, had 18 points as the Panthers stayed unbeaten with a KVAC A victory.

Patrick McKenney added 16 points and Jacob Bickmore scored 11 for Medomak (7-0).

Zach Nickerson scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (2-4), while Dylan Coombs had 10.

MONMOUTH 62, OAK HILL 35: Brock Bates went off for 27 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Mustangs to the MVC victory in Monmouth.

Bates hit four 3-pointers, while Gabe Martin scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. Hayden Fletcher picked up seven assists and Thomas Neal led Monmouth’s defensive effort, holding Caden Thompson to two points.

Gavin Rawstron’s 13 points led Oak Hill (2-5), and Alex Fournier added eight points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/GRAY-NG 3, EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 1: Isabella Webster and Emma Roy had a goal and an assist apiece to lead St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester to the victory in Auburn.

Madison Pelletier added a goal for the victors, while Madyson Boulet made 12 saves.

Sophia Hartley scored for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland, while Maranda Guimond made 10 saves.

