PITTSFIELD – Robert Douglas McGowan, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Togus.

Bob was born on April 29, 1935, the son of the late Kenneth and Ethel (Wakefield) McGowan. He graduated from Clinton High School and proudly served our country in the United States Army with the 74th Ordnance during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1956. He was stationed both in Texas and in Panama. He married his soul mate, Janice Dunphy on June 20, 1959.

He started his working career installing antennas for Knowles and Dressel of Skowhegan. He was then employed by Ethan Allen in Burnham, making furniture for over 30 years until their closing. He then went to work for North East Labs in Winslow until his retirement. During his retirement, he drove for Varney’s Chevrolet in Pittsfield.

Bob really enjoyed learning all about the weather. He would even keep track of daily temperatures. He loved radio towers and enjoyed taking their pictures and learning all about their frequencies. He and his wife, Janice, spent many years camping and enjoyed wintering in Florida.

He is survived by his two daughters: Susan Huffer and husband Alan of Detroit and Rhonda Kennedy and companion Martin Harris of Oakland; grandchildren: Ashley Kennedy and fiancé Adam Aranda of Palmdale, CA, Kristi de Bree and husband Chris of North Waterboro, Megan Huffer and fiancé Sam Roberts of Sangerville and Shane Huffer of Portland; great grandchildren: Audrey and Amelie Aranda, Marlowe and Ira Roberts and Finnegan de Bree; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 59 years, Janice; and a brother, James McGowan.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at the funeral home, with military honors being presented for his service to our country. A luncheon will follow downstairs. A spring committal service will be held at the Green Lawn Rest Cemetery in Clinton. To leave a message of kindness for the family, please visit www.shoreynichols.com. Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Unit at the Togus VA Medical Center,

1 VA Center,

Augusta, ME, 04330

