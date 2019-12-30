AUBURN – Beryl Rae Verrill, 96, of Auburn died peacefully at CMMC on Dec. 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Beryl was born on Dec. 4, 1923, in Island Falls to Evelyn Estelle Parker and George Alton Irish, Sr.Beryl grew up in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1942. She worked at Bates Mill for many years and went on working throughout her adult life in various occupations. She also owned and operated an 8 unit apartment building from the 1950s until 2018.Beryl married Leonel D’Amour on Jan. 15, 1945 when she was 21 years old. They had three children, Sandra Evelyn, Judy Elaine, and Frederick Charles D’Amour. Beryl and Leo were happily married for 24 years at the time of his passing.Beryl will be remembered as a kind and loving person, who enjoyed making people laugh.She loved to write poetry, sing songs and share stories from memory. She was a creative artist and a talented seamstress. Some of her favorite activities were, camping, family gatherings and playing games.She was an active member of her church for many years and gave much of her time to the service of the Lord.She loved God and enjoyed memorizing and quoting scripture. She was well loved and will be missed by many.She was predeceased by husbands, Ramon Zayac m. 1943-1944, Leonel D’Amour m.1945-1969, and Howard Verril m.1973-1974. Also predeceased by sisters, Althea Henderson of Augusta and Joyce Townsend of San Antonio, Texas.Survived by sister, Helen Peaslee of Augusta and brother, George Irish, Jr. of Manchester. Survived by two daughters and one son: Sandra Irish and husband Brian Irish of Augusta, Judy Bowden and husband Jeffrey Bowden of Greene, Fredrick D’Amour of Turner. Beryl has five grandchildren: Wendy Bettey and husband Joseph Bettey of St. Louis, Mo., Tammy Thompson and husband Lionel Thompson of Gardiner, Kimberly Blouin and husband Henry Blouin of Ormond Beach, Fla., Todd Bowden and wife Amy Bowden of Greene; Beryl has 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members who she loved dearly.Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life for Beryl Verrill on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Services will be held at Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Auburn. 575 Minot Ave., Auburn, 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Auburn. Pastor Herb Rea.

