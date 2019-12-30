AUGUSTA – Lionel A. Breault, 83, of Bond Brook Road, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation at Glenridge, after a long illness.

He was born in Notre Dame des bois, Quebec, Canada on Nov. 14, 1936, the son of Leonidas and Alma (Doyon) Breault.

In his younger years, Lionel worked in the Canadian woods as a lumberjack. He later moved to Massachusetts and began work in construction as a drywall hanger. In the early 1970s, he moved to Maine and continued to work as a drywaller for Jean Pepin Dry Wall and Roland’s Dry Wall.

Lionel enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping up North.

He was predeceased by a son Eric Breault in 2006; and three brothers, Albert, Aime and Armand Breault.

He is survived by his wife Diane Breault; a son Steve and his daughter Dany, all of Augusta; two granddaughters, Kaley Breault and Brodie Barrows; a sister Simone Turgeon of Holyoke, Mass.; and a brother Gaston Breault and his wife Denise of Lake Megantic, Canada. He is also survived by many brother and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Visiting and services will be held in the spring, at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will be in the Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Service, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

