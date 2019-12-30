GARDINER – Richard “Dick” Harold Howell, 86, of Gardiner, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Maine Veterans home in Augusta after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Bangor on Nov. 2, 1933, the son of Clarence E. and Madeline E. (Kelley) Howell.Dick Graduated from John Bapst High School in 1952 and then attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute majoring in Radio and Broadcasting. Dick was drafted and served from 1956 till 1958 in the United States Army Tank Division 8 stationed in Germany. He also served in the Army reserves upon returning home.Dick married Pauline Violette from Augusta and they built a home on Hillcrest Dr. in Brewer. Dick was employed at Eastern Fine Paper and Eaton Tarbell Associates as a draftsman in Bangor. He also worked for James W. Sewall Company and Maine Express.He was always a wonderful, caring and loving person and will be terribly missed by all who know him. Dick loved taking photographs and created quite a large collection over his life.He was predeceased by his parents Clarence E. Howell and Madeline E. (Kelley) Howell.Dick is survived by his son Mark Howell and daughter-in-law Rebecca Howell; as well as his grandsons Garrett and Clayton Howell all from Gardiner. Also, Dick has a very large extended family.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Jan. 4, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, a memorial service with military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will be in the spring at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, in Bangor.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the: Alzheimer’s Association225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17Chicago, IL. 60601 https://www.alz.org/maine

