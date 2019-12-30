BENTON – Thomas Martin Sammons, 60, passed away Dec. 21, 2019, after a short illness.

Tom was born on May 28, 2019, in Presque Isle, the son of Phyllis and Sam Sammons.

Tom moved to Benton in 1970. Tom graduated from Lawrence High School and completed his college education with a degree in Computer Science.

Tom worked as a computer programmer for several noteworthy companies in Maine, then moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., where he worked for the Carnegie – Mellon University system as well as providing independent systems consultation services. Tom retired and returned to Maine in 2018.

Over the years, Tom had enjoyed his camp vacations on McGrath Pond as well as on the coast of Maine.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Katrina, whom he adored; and his brothers, Mitch and Dennis and their wives and children.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St. Fairfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.