WATERVILLE — A benefit bluegrass gospel concert will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Second Baptist Church on 172 Water St.
The event will be held in memory of Curt Mueller, who died Dec. 13.
Mueller was a nationally known bluegrass singer and player with the Mueller Family Band. Several of his friends will participate.
Proceeds will benefit First Choice or the Second Baptist Church in Waterville.
A snow date has been set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
For more information, call 509-8835 or call Pastors Joe or Jennifer Guerrero at the church at 873-1929.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: In dark days for democracy, it is up to all of us to bring in the light
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Post-Madrid high hopes overshadowed by big polluters’ failure to make real progress
-
Business
Minimum wage increase means overtime pay for more Maine workers
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Community
Benefit concert set for Jan. 4 in Waterville