WATERVILLE — A benefit bluegrass gospel concert will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Second Baptist Church on 172 Water St.

The event will be held in memory of Curt Mueller, who died Dec. 13.

Mueller was a nationally known bluegrass singer and player with the Mueller Family Band. Several of his friends will participate.

Proceeds will benefit First Choice or the Second Baptist Church in Waterville.

A snow date has been set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

For more information, call 509-8835 or call Pastors Joe or Jennifer Guerrero at the church at 873-1929.

