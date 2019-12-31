More than snow was delivered Tuesday in Waterville as the Willis brothers filled the larder of the Mobil convenience store on Pleasant Street with Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. The snow added frost to the face of Caden Hopkins as he trudged down Front Street on his way to Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive. Carroll Downs opened up the snow-darkened interior of his car to daylight, framing his face in the window before he took up that traditional winter pose that comes with shoveling snow. The snowfall left a fresh carpet for step-and-slide skiers such as Bob Garrett at Quarry Road. After a quiet, snow-dampened New Year’s Eve, the sun is expected to shed light on New Year’s Day and temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.

