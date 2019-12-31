AUGUSTA – Aida Ida Patten, 77, of Augusta, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born on April, 29, 1942 in New York City, N.Y.

Aida enjoyed shopping, and was always up for a nice meal. Her biggest joy was her family, and she loved watching TV with her grandchildren.

Aida was predeceased by her mother, Juanita Robles; and her stepfather, Johnny Santiago.

She is survived by three daughters, Lisa and husband Corey Young of Pittston, Tammy and husband Richard Heald of Texas, and Betty Jo Libby of Augusta; her son, Frankie Patten of Augusta; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her special son-in-law, Jeff Libby of Augusta.

A funeral service will be held at City Reach Church, 5 Glenridge Dr., Augusta, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to the church.

