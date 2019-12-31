DRESDEN – Rusty Cote, beloved and devoted wife of Richard Ryan Cote, succumbed to a rare, painful neurological disease caused by cancer. She was born and raised in the South and later schooled in Maine. Rusty was was easy to love, hard to break and impossible to forget. She had Southern charm, Yankee practicality and had a deft touch with her staff and co-workers. She was married to Ryan for nearly 45 years, he claimed she was the finest assembly of stardust he’d ever come across. They share a wonderful daughter, Jill, and adoring grandchildren. Rusty retired as Computer Help Desk Manager from Computer Science Corporation and focused on her River Health & Fitness Ctr., part of her and Ryan’s businesses. Effortlessly beautiful, guileless and open spirited, Rusty is mourned by 100’s of friends who will miss her incredible warmth, comforting smile and selfless spirit. Her days will be measured in hearts won rather than years. Celebration of her life will be held at the Dresden Richmond United Methodist Church, Saturday, January 4, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nancy Cote’s River Foundation,38 Perry DriveDresden Maine!

