AYER, Mass. – Command Sergeant Major Daniel Picard, Retired, 53, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Daniel Picard was born Oct. 24, 1966 to Francis T. Picard of Waterville and Valerie L (Poulin) Hooper of Rockland, and he grew up in Farmington.

He leaves behind his wife, Luanne Francis-Picard of Ayer, Mass.; mother Valerie (Poulin) Hooper of Rockland; his two daughters, Pamela Picard of Livermore Falls, Megan Picard of Industry; his two brothers, Dana Picard of Pittsfield, Larry Picard of Auburn, his two sisters, Michelle Rose of Oklahoma and Olivia Hooper-Downer of Minnesota.

Mr. Picard’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, Jan. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. for the wake service at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland, where a funeral service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday Jan. 11, 2020.

