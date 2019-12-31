CANAAN – Edwin Allan Harriman passed away at his home in Canaan on Dec. 27, 2019, following a long illness. He was born in Prospect on Sept. 30, 1936, to Herman and Verna (Hall) Harriman.

Ed graduated from Bucksport High School and attended the University of Maine in Orono on a scholarship from Maplewood Poultry Company, graduating in 1959 with a degree in poultry science. He worked for six years in sales and service for Eastern Maine Farmers Exchange which later became Agway.

In 1963 the family moved to Canaan and purchased the farm on the Battle Ridge Road. In 1965 Ed became employed as a cooperative extension service agent in Somerset County, as 4-H agent from 1965-1982 and agriculture and natural resources agent until retirement in 1997. During his time as 4-H agent, he was instrumental in developing the 4-H Wilderness Camp in Brighton. In early retirement, he spent five years working as farmer and manager of Roque Island in Washington County.

As a young adult, Ed became a believer in Jesus Christ for his salvation. He has been a longtime member of Canaan Calvary Church where he has served in various leadership positions. He also served as a selectman for the town of Canaan and was a board member for Canaan Christian School for many years.

He especially enjoyed working in his woodlots, spending time at the mountain-top cabin he built near his childhood home in Prospect, and learning more of his family history. He was full of stories of family lore and legend.

The grandchildren will always fondly remember the years of Camp Rainbow when he and Grammie camped with them in the back forty and taught them outdoor skills and knowledge of the woods.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Roland Harriman and wife Mary, sisters, Eva McKeen and husband Raymond, and Lucille Bryant and husband Everett.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria Conners Harriman; seven children, Randy Harriman and wife Shari of Lakeville, Minn., Greg Harriman and wife Kathy of Prospect, Lynnda Sawtelle and husband Tim of Albion, Lisa Ingraham and husband Bud of Canaan, Lori Harriman of Wilder, Vt., Daniel Harriman of Canaan, and Leanne George and husband Rob of Bremen, Ind.; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Gerow and husband Harold of Bangor; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank Maine General Hospice and family friend, Phil Beverly, for providing loving care for Ed during his final weeks of illness.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Canaan Calvary Church followed by a time of visiting with the family.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

