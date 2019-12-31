GARDINER – Freda Mildred Pearson, 90, of Gardiner, died on Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

She was born in Stockholm, Maine on Feb. 10, 1929, the daughter of Vivian and Elizabeth (Emerson) Munn.

Freda enjoyed her loving marriage with her husband Philip Pearson.

She was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Lions Club; she also was active in veterans services. Freda loved bowling, church, family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents and husband.

Freda is survived by her brother, Charles Munn; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday Jan. 2, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

