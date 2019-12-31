PORTLAND – Janice Elizabeth (Lanteigne) Moreau passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Janice was born on Sept. 22, 1941 in Waterville, daughter of F. Eugene Lanteigne and Alice (Reynolds) Lanteigne. She went to elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Rome and went on to Williams High School in Oakland. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bobby) Moreau Sr., and together they celebrated their 62nd Anniversary this past May.

Janice spent several years in the school food service departments of Waterville and Oakland. She made many friends and enjoyed making sure the kids were fed. She was always welcoming to so many at “camp” in Rome. Sundays were special times with family, extended family and friends. She loved to feed everyone. She made Little North Pond a special place in many hearts. Janice also loved to shop and with her generous nature, she loved to give gifts. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby; her daughter Tamblyn (Moreau) Boulette and her husband Alan of Hope, her son Robert (Jay) Moreau Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Oakland; her grandchildren, Nicholas Boulette, Jennifer (Boulette) Tingler and her husband Rick, Nathan Boulette and his wife Molly, Allison Harris, and Whitney (Moreau) Raymond and her husband Kenny. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Alex and Dylan Boulette, Emma Ketch, Isaiah and Xavier Tingler, Connor and Gemma Harris, Elia, Lucy, Mia and Hazel Boulette.

Janice is also survived by her siblings, who were also her friends and neighbors in Rome, Buddy Lanteigne, and Judith (Lanteigne) Buzzell and their families, her brother-in-law, Ronald Moreau of Fairfield and her dear cousins, Trudy (Lanteigne) Lovely and Mary Jane (Lanteigne) Clukey and her husband Steve, as well as Karen (Newman) Palmer and her husband Brett of Gaithersburg, Md.

She is predeceased by her parents, F. Eugene and Alice Lanteigne; her brother-in-law, Dale Buzzell, her sisters-in-law, Martha (Keeling) Lanteigne and Jane Moreau; and her special angel and grandchild, Matthew Boulette.

A private burial will take place in the spring.

