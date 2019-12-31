AUGUSTA – Lawrence Calvin Stonier, 74, of Augusta, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 after a brief illness at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by his loving family.

Larry, was born in Gardiner on March 29, 1945 the son of Wallace Lancaster Stonier and Evelyn Haskell Stonier. He spent much of his childhood growing up on Cobbesseecontee stream fishing, swimming, and boating. He loved dancing to classic rock and roll music and had an appreciation for classic movies. He married his wife, Claudette Stonier on April 11, 1966. As a father he would raise his family on the stream and pass along his love of the area. He loved spending time with his family and was very proud of all of his grandchildren. After graduating from Hall Dale High School in 1964 he proudly served our country as a combat photographer assigned to the 4th Division in the United Stated Army during the Vietnam War. Some of his work from that period has been used in documentaries and literature that can be seen today.

He returned home to work several careers including working 11 years as a deli manager for Shaw’s, he then took a position working nights at Central Maine Power as a security guard so that he could be home with his boys during the day. He spent the last 18 years prior to retiring working for the Kennebec County Superior Courthouse in the maintenance department.

Our favorite memories are long fishing trips that would last all day with a healthy competition of who would catch the largest bass, going to the drive in with Italians that our mother would make for us, working on the rock wall in our back yard, making large meals on the woodstove and watching old movies on Sundays, listening to old records and dancing around the house together to Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and many more, having family over to swim and go out in the boat, renting a VCR with 13 movies that we would watch over the weekend, and vacation trips to New Hampshire with our mother as navigator telling dad to turn left while pointing to the right. The best of all was sitting and listening to dad tells us about our family history and how important it was to take care of each other. Dad was always there for all of us and wanted us to have a wonderful life. He taught us to work hard for what you want and to always help others. You made us all so proud and you gave us all the greatest memories that a wife and two sons could ask for.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Richard Wallace Stonier, sister, Marjorie Wooten; and his grandson, Sean Stonier.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years Claudette Plourde Stonier; two sons, Jonathan Stonier and wife Nicole, Jason Stonier and wife Christina; seven grandchildren, Maxx, Connor, Samuel, Donald, Maguire, James and Alexander; sister Priscilla Costello; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Stonier, Joan Ouellette and Shirley Dubord, brother-in-law, Larry Wooten; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the spring at the Maine Avenue Cemetery, in Farmingdale.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolence, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the Obituary page of Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous