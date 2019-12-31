FARMINGDALE – Lillian “Jane” Janice Berthiaume, 90, of Farmingdale passed away Monday Dec. 30, 2019.

She was born in Oakland on July 7, 1929, the daughter of Guy and Gladys (Adams) Bubier.

Lillian graduated from Colby Classical High School and retired from state government.

Her love of her life for 56 years was her husband, Leo.

Lillian and her husband were founding members of the Farmingdale Snowmobile Club the Barnstormers. She had a lot of favorite hobbies including dancing, going to auctions, shopping, Bingo, chatting on the phone with new and old friends and most of all playing with her grandchildren. She loved to spend time at her cottage on Tacoma Lakes, that her and her husband built.

Jane will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, dedicated wife and a wonderful and loyal friend.

She is predeceased her parents; her husband, Leopold Berthiaume; son, Francis Berthiaume; and a sister, Goldie Brawn.

Jane will be sadly missed by her son, Guy Berthiaume and wife Jane; two daughters, Terry Perfetto and husband William, Tina Hanley and husband James; a daughter-in-law, Sue Berthiaume; many grandchildren, Guy Berthiaume and wife Rose, Scott Berthiaume and partner Shelia, Aaron Berthiaume and wife Suzanne, Laughn Berthiaume and wife Lisa, Tyler Berthiaume and wife Katie, Shamus Perfetto and wife Cathy, Marshall Perfetto and wife Danielle, Lucinda Lee and husband Nathan, Anthony Hanley and wife Jennifer, Kristen Hanley; and many great-grandchildren.

A spring funeral service and burial will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donation may be made in Lillian’s memory to the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300

Topsham, ME 04086

