ROCKPORT – Nancy Jean Cox, 77, of Rockport, passed away at the Sussman House on Christmas Day at 10:25 p.m., surrounded by family. As Nancy said herself, she has lived a great life and couldn’t be more proud of her family and dear friends. Nancy will be missed dearly.She was born on Feb. 7, 1942, in Gardiner, to the late Russell and Gwen Newbert and attended Gardiner schools growing up. She later graduated as valedictorian from Westbrook Junior College. In 1964, she married Tom Cox, her high school sweetheart, and went on to raise their three sons in Rockport, where she enjoyed gardening, bee keeping, and nature walks with dear friends. She was an active member of her sorority and book clubs, and Nancy always thought of others’ needs first. There was nothing she loved more than being with her husband and watching and supporting her sons and grandchildren grow and in all of their endeavors.Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom Cox of Rockport; her son, Stephen and his wife, Brooke, of Bowdoinham; her son, Andrew and his wife, Vail, of Madbury, N.H.; her four grandchildren, Katelyn, Cameron, Keilan, and Grayson; her older brother, Russell Anderson Newbert of Buffalo, N.Y.; and her extended Cox family to whom she was very close. Nancy was predeceased by her son, Michael J. Cox, 28, of Ballston Lake, N.Y., in 1994.Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Rockport Masonic Center, 361 Main Street, Rockport for a memorial service. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory can be made to the Sussman House 40 Anchor Drive Rockport, ME 04856

