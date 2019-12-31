JEFFERSON – Robert Linwood Kincaid Jr., 82, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed on Dec. 28, 2019. Robert was born in Augusta on July 26, 1937, the son of Linwood Percy Kincaid and Florence Gloria (Mathieu) Kincaid.

Robert was a hard worker, and he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, bowling and watching westerns and the Boston Red Sox play. He would help most that needed help with automotive problems, some carpentry work, he would do what he could to help out if he could. Robert lost his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn R. (Curtis) Kincaid on Nov. 10, 2017. Surviving is a son, Robert Linwood Kincaid III, daughters, a set of twins, Cindy Irene Berry and her husband John Henry Berry Jr., and Lindy Florence Barney; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Robert was a loving, devoted man to his family and friends. He was known to most that knew him as Bob. He will be deeply missed.

There will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to either:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330 or

The Good Shepherd

Food Bank

3121 Hotel Road

Auburn, ME 04210

