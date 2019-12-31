AUGUSTA – William E. “Bill” Dowling, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born in Augusta on June 17, 1947, a son of James and Gerine (Toulouse) Dowling.After graduating from Cony High School, Bill went on to proudly serve six years in the Army Reserves achieving the rank of sergeant first class (E-7) and later graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta with a degree in public administration. Bill spent 27 years working for the State of Maine before retiring as assistant deputy secretary of state. He wasn’t very good at retirement and retired a second time as chief operating officer of a local commercial real estate development company in 2014. Bill also taught courses at the University of Maine at Augusta.Bill was an active member of the greater Augusta community where he served on a number of non-profit boards, notably proud of his tenure as vice president of the Capital Area Recreation Association (CARA). He was a corporator of Kennebec Savings Bank, and was a member of the Calumet Club. He was appointed by Governors Baldacci and LePage to the Motor Vehicle Franchise Board and served on Governor LePage’s transition team.Bill was especially proud of his hometown and served many years as an elected member of the Augusta city council before being elected mayor in 1998, a role he proudly served in until he reached term limits in 2006. Bill will be remembered by many for his part in getting a new Cony High School, the Cushnoc Crossing (the third bridge), and for the flowers throughout the city, among other contributions.When he wasn’t working or contributing to the community, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his camp on Lake St. George where he could often be found boating, water skiing, and swimming. Bill also loved to cook and baked a delicious strawberry-rhubarb pie.Bill was predeceased by his father, James; a son, Gregory; father-in-law, Harold Brann; and brother-in-law, Kevin Brann.Bill is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Kimberly (Brann) Dowling of Augusta; a son, John Dowling of Augusta, his daughter, Erin (Dowling) Kane and her husband Sean of Hollis, a stepdaughter, Cassandra McKenna and a stepson, Logan McKenna, both of Augusta and both of whom he loved like his own. Bill is also survived by his mother, Gerine of Hallowell; a sister, Karen Foster and her husband Thomas of Augusta, a brother, Stephen Dowling and his wife Suzanne of Augusta; his mother-in-law, Dianne Brann of Vassalboro; a sister-in-law, Kathy Reynolds and her husband Elisha of Vassalboro; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Booker of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Isabella and Tristan Dowling of Mt. Vernon; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs, Finley and Cooper.Family and friends may visit on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where officers and members of the Calumet Club are asked to meet at 2 p.m. to recite prayers for their departed member.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Private burial and committal prayers will be held at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. Those who wish may donate to the Capital Area Recreation Association (CARA) in Bill’s memory:Capital Area Recreation AssociationP.O. Box 5275Augusta, ME 04330

