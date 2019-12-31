An encore HD broadcast from London “Present Laughter” will be screened at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.
Matthew Warchus directs Andrew Scott (BBC’s Sherlock, Fleabag) in Noël Coward’s provocative comedy.
As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colourful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.
Tickets cost $12-$18.
For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: In dark days for democracy, it is up to all of us to bring in the light
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Post-Madrid high hopes overshadowed by big polluters’ failure to make real progress
-
Business
Minimum wage increase means overtime pay for more Maine workers
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Community
Benefit concert set for Jan. 4 in Waterville