An encore HD broadcast from London “Present Laughter” will be screened at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

Matthew Warchus directs Andrew Scott (BBC’s Sherlock, Fleabag) in Noël Coward’s provocative comedy.

As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colourful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

Tickets cost $12-$18.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: