River Arts in Damariscotta invites all artists to submit work for the first show of 2020: “Black and White.”

According to the release from River Arts, Ed McCartan, known for his intuitively experimental paintings, will be the juror. McCartan is an artist and educator who taught at Emma Willard School and Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, and continues since his retirement to teach in various venues in Maine.

He holds an Master of Fine Arts from State University of New York, Albany, as well as graduate degrees in philosophy, theology and art education. His work hangs in the permanent collection of several museums and in corporate and private collections. McCartan teaches art history courses at Mid Coast Senior College and an occasional workshop in his studio.

Artists are invited to submit work with the requirement that the works use only black and white (with mixtures of greys). The subject matter is open to the choice of the artist and may be representational or abstract. Mediums also are open and may include painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, ceramics and printmaking.

The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Artists may submit up to three pieces for jurying. Per person entry fee is $15 for River Arts’ members and $25 for nonmembers. For an entry form, visit riverartsme.org or the gallery. All submitted work must be for sale. River Arts retains 35% commission on all sales. Artists will be notified by email by Wednesday, Jan. 8, of the juror’s selections.

The opening reception for “Black and White” will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The exhibition will run until Feb.1.

River Arts is located in Damariscotta at 241 Route 1 (north).

For more information, call the gallery at 563-1507 during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

