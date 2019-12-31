Sky Lodge recently completed another Community Window Inserts Workshop at the Moose River Valley Center in Moose River. Volunteer citizen William Trahan organized the workshop, according to a news release from Denise Plante.

Through Trahan’s leadership and the support of 21 local volunteers and Americorps volunteer Margaret Dean, as well as the support from Zip Kellogg as a project mentor and Karl Drescheler, volunteer from Wilton and employee of Bank of America, 130 windows were measured and inserts made to keep homes warmer this winter.

This community project is sponsored by Window Dressers of Rockland.

The workshop was completed in seven days which included trips to Rockland to pick up and then return materials.

Trahan visited homes and measured 130 windows several weeks prior to the workshop.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: