Three people are still in the hospital with injuries from a weekend crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Owen Oates, a student at Edna Libby Elementary School, died in the three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. His parents – Vincent Oates, 51, and Kerry Oates, 46 – were critically injured in the crash on Route 35. Danilo Warrick, 75, of Standish, who was driving one of three cars involved in the accident, also was taken to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released at the scene

Warrick’s condition had changed from serious to critical as of Tuesday afternoon, Maine Medical Center representative Chelsea Miller said. Warrick is a custodian at Edna Libby and George E. Jack elementary schools, school officials said. A GoFundMe page by the Edna Libby Sunshine Committee had raised more than $4,900 of a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Vincent Oates’ condition had changed from serious to fair, Miller said, but Kerry Oates remained in critical condition. A GoFundMe page for the family had received hundreds of donations as of Tuesday afternoon, with more nearly $52,000 pledged, surpassing the goal of $45,000.

Officials have not released any information about the cause of the crash, saying an investigation into the accident, including the road conditions at the time, is ongoing.

Capt. Craig Smith at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that he did not have any new details about the accident and expected more information to be available Thursday.

