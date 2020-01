LOWELL/CLINTON – Brian E. Currie, Sr., 70, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Friends are invited to visit with the family 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Community Evangel Temple, 124 River Rd., Lincoln, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Arrangements are by Lamson Funeral Home, Clay Chapel, Lincoln. A complete obituary may be viewed, and messages of condolence expressed, at www.lamsonfh.com.

