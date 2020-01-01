SIDNEY – Dean L Wade, 61, of Sidney, took his final breath with his loving wife Cindy at his side on Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2019, finally succumbing to the cancer he had battled several times over the past seven years.

Deano was born on May 3, 1958 in Valparaiso, Fla. to Carey Wade and Elizabeth Carr. He was raised between the family home in Malden, Mass. and Uncle Freddy’s farm in Antrim, N.H.

Dean first met Cindy (Manter) at 15 years old when their siblings began dating. Five years later, in 1978, they became the second Wade/Manter wedding. Deano and Cindy built their first house in Byfield Mass. in 1980 after the birth of their first son Tim, and welcomed their other two children, Chris and Catie into that home. Soon after they purchased an undeveloped lake property in Sidney. In 1984 Deano and a crew of weekend warriors fueled on Miller Lite built the family’s forever home on a beautiful spot on Messalonskee Lake.

Deano was an avid outdoorsman and shared that love with his family and close friends. Deano loved to fish, though he sometimes didn’t even bother to bring a pole. He enjoyed the camaraderie and mostly just being up north and in the woods. Deano’s guilty pleasure was sci-fi and cheesy B rated movies.

He loved Star Trek and would always comment on how revolutionary Genem Roddenberry was.

Deano was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading and watching documentaries.. He had a gift of conveying knowledge he had picked up along his unique journey and was an amazing teacher.

Professionally, Dean was a Construction Supervisor, presenting him the opportunity to work for multiple firms with many great people throughout northern New England. He was one of the best excavator operators to ever pull the sticks. He also owned his own business as a Licensed Site

Evaluator, performing soil tests throughout Maine.

Whether at work or play, Deano had a way of explaining in an order of operations that made the toughest task seem simple. He touched and shaped so many people with so few words. He was a gifted listener, and so many people are grateful to have had the opportunity to sit idly with Deano in his truck and share a conversation and a cold one.

Dean was predeceased by both parents and stepfather, Edwin Carr, as well as many other family members and close friends including fishing buddies David Graham and Bob Gourneau. He is survived by wife Cindy Wade of Sidney; sons Tim Wade of Sidney, and Chris Wade and wife Jen (Lovely) of Gardiner, and daughter Catie and husband Chris Perry of Portland; grandchildren Dakota Lovely, Connor Wade, Nathan Wade, and Everett Perry. He is also survived by sisters Jeanie (Wade) Manter, Adel (Carr) Buckley, Beth (Carr) Lane, and Trisha Carr and brother Edwin Carr; and many other beloved family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glenridge Gardens Comfort Care Facility, MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care and Be Well My Friend Integrative Health Center and all of the medical staff and support that helped our family through this process.

A celebration of Deano’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3:00 p.m. at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts (New England Music Camp) on the Pond Rd in Sidney. Flannel attire is encouraged.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations to deserving outdoor heritage or recreation programs be made

in his honor

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous