SKOWHEGAN – Lorena Steward Provost, 99, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with her daughters, by her side. Lorena was the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Smith) Steward. She was born in Bingham on Jan. 3, 1920. She would have reached the age of 100 this January.

Lorena graduated from Bingham High School in 1937. That same year, she married Arthur Provost and moved to Skowhegan where they made their home and raised a family.

Lorena was a member of the Federated Church, for many years, where she was active in the Women’s Fellowship, First Maine Philathea Class, Couples Club and was a Sunday School Teacher. When her daughters were young, she was a Brownie Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed many years as a member of Order of Eastern Star and the Semper Fidelis Club. Later, she became a charter member and was a past president of Alpha Delta Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Also, she was a long-time member of Cooperative Extension Homemakers. Because of her love for animals, she became a charter member of the Somerset Humane Society for which she was a diligent worker and served as a director for many years.

In past years, she worked at both Cranes and Stems department stores and the A & P. She spent her last employment years as manager and head cook for the Hot Lunch/Cafeteria Program at Skowhegan High School. After retirement, she continued to do the bookkeeping associated with her husband’s position as Superintendent of Skowhegan Cemeteries.

Lorena enjoyed oil painting, cooking, sewing, and knitting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the family cottage at Lily Bay.

Lorena was predeceased by her husband of 77 years, Arthur Provost. Also, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ercell Steward and Russell Steward; a niece, Carol Steward; and a beloved son-in-law, Roland Bossie.

Lorena is survived by two daughters, Judith Bossie of Skowhegan and Sue Hinkley and husband John of Augusta; four grandchildren, Sharon Noel, Mark Bossie and wife Rochelle, Steven Hinkley and wife Abby, Derek Hinkley and wife Trish; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Orville Provost; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats, Betsy, Molly, and Charlie.

Our family would like to express their gratitude to Maine General Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. A special thank you to Nancy Rush, Lorena’s nurse, for her loving care and to Casie for her many hours of care and support. Thank you, also, to Julianne, the Chaplain, for her support and kindness. All was so appreciated by our family.

At Lorena’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020, to be announced at a later date.

If desired, donations

may be made in Lorena’s memory to:

Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

