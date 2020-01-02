BOWDOIN — A Bowdoin man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a family member Saturday.

The alleged assault happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Millay Road, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory McCollett, 32, of Bowdoin was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and obstructing the report of a crime.

“The victim was assaulted and threatened and she was able to call 911,” said Chief Deputy Brett Strout.

The victim didn’t require treatment at a hospital.

McCollett was charged with aggravated assault because he allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon, Strout said. He declined to say what the weapon was.

Strout said McCollett ran from the residence after the alleged assault and was found by deputies at another house and arrested. He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for a mental health evaluation and then was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he was being held on $10,000 bail as of Monday.

Strout said he is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Jan. 21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: