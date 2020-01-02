CANAAN — One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a car left a road and crashed into trees, police said.

Richard Clark Sr., 55, of Canaan died at the scene while his passenger was taken to a hospital, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators say neither was wearing a seat belt, WABI-TV reported. The crash remains under investigation.

