A Florida man who exposed himself in downtown Westbrook Thursday afternoon is facing several charges after he unsuccessfully tried to wrest a gun from a police officer, authorities said.

Tony Walker, 43, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, was arrested and charged with indecent conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on an officer.

According to a news release posted on the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded at 12:07 p.m. to a report of a man exposing himself to customers at a business in Westbrook Commons. The Commons is a cluster of businesses located on Main Street, across from Portland Pie Co.

By the time officers arrived, the man had gone to another business and allegedly was doing the same thing. When he spotted police, he fought with the officers and “attempted to grab one of their guns,” the news release said.

The officers took the suspect into custody with assistance from two passers-by, police said.

Police said the assistance “undoubtedly helped prevent injury to our officers and allowed them to control the suspect much quicker.”

Walker was being held Thursday night at the Cumberland County Jail on $560 cash bail.

